KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest.
Kansas City, Missouri Police posted a tweet Wednesday stating that the woman is a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on August 15 at 4235 Troost Avenue.
We need to identify who this woman is and where she is. She is a person of interest in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Aug. 15 at 4235 Troost Ave. If you know who she is, please call the TIPS Hotline or the detective at 442-0558. pic.twitter.com/NraEn0dPHz— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) September 25, 2019
If you know who she is, please call the TIPS Hotline or the detective on the case at 816-442-0558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.