KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
12-year-old Luiz D. Garcia is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Garcia was last seen at his residence near 3rd Street and Bellaire Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Garcia suffers from depression and his family is concerned about his welfare.
Call 911 immediately if you see Garcia or if you have information about his whereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.