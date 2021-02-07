KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was found dead early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting.
Police were dispatched after four a.m. to the 4000 block of Wabash. Inside the home, police found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating witnesses and the crime scene.
Victim's name has not been released at this time.
If you have any information related to this case, we ask you call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
Information could lead to a $25,000 reward.
