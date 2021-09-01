KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City leaders pledged Monday to start replacing fleet vehicles with electric cars, trucks and buses as their gas-powered counterparts age out.
City Manager Brian Platt approved a new policy stating that "all new municipal fleet vehicles shall be zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEVs) where available and if a suitable option exists."
"Any opportunity to buy electric vehicles, we're starting now," Platt said in a press conference.
The city's fleet currently consists of around 3,500 vehicles, ranging from sedans and SUVs to busses and firetrucks.
KCMO has already purchased several electric cars, like the Chevy Bolts used by Neighborhood Preservation workers. Earlier this year the city also purchased two electric busses.
City leaders pointed electric vehicles have dropped in price significantly in the past few years, enough to justify the purchase. Fuel (charging) and maintenance costs tend to be lower with electric vehicles, too.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said it was important for Kansas City to make lowering carbon emissions a priority.
"To have an eye on the future you need to make sure you're doing things for our entire country and our world," Lucas said.
Platt added that the city was also working to further develop the regional network of chargers. Currently, the KC metro has around 1000.
