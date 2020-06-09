KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Board Commissioner Chris Goode presented a letter to the KC Parks Board requesting the renaming of the J.C. Nichols Fountain and also the J.C. Nichols Parkway.
The bored said they have initiated the process to consider the renaming.
“Considering current events, the KC Parks Board feels it is imperative to move swiftly as well as thoughtfully to ensure this process is transparent and inclusive,” a release from the Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation said.
Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas also made a statement.
“No person accelerated white flight, redlining, and racial division in the Kansas City area more than J.C. Nichols. The time has long passed that we remove Kansas City’s memorials to his name. I fully support Commissioner Goode’s efforts to rename J.C. Nichols Fountain and Parkway.”
The release went on to say that staff will work with the board of commissioners to ensure the process is fair and transparent. Two citizen engagement sessions will also be scheduled within the next 30 days.
