KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri is offering free parking in city garages in order to get vehicles off the street ahead of the expected winter storm.
Generally, it makes life easier for plow operators if there aren't cars lined up and down the road.
The city posted the following information on Twitter on how to park in the garages for free:
- Enter a participating parking garage
- Use the QR code at the gate
- Receive a validated parking ticket (effective Tues-Thurs)
The image with the QR code is attached to this article.
More information is available at kcmo.gov/snow.
A list of city/municipal garages is available here, but that doesn't mean they are all necessarily eligible for this offer.
