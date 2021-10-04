KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A nurse from Kansas City, Missouri, has been indicted for tampering with two Johnson County hospitals' fentanyl.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas, 41-year-old Faith Naccarato has been charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product and tow counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.
According to court documents, Naccarato used her fingerprint to remove vials of fentanyl from an automated cabinet at Menorah Medical Center between Jan. of 2020 and April of 2020.
She's accused of replacing the drug with a different liquid before putting the vials back in the cabinet. The release from the attorney's office does not specify what that liquid is.
Also, between Feb. of 2020 and April of 2020, she allegedly took vials from AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam. Again, she's accused of replacing the drug with a different liquid and putting them back in the cabinet there.
The DEA is investigating the case.
Because this is a federal case, a mugshot is not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.