KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged increased funding and assistance programs to help individuals and families struggling to pay for housing.
On Thursday, he joined other city officials and councilmembers to propose a series of changes to the way the city addresses homelessness.
"We need to change how we address everything in housing," Lucas said.
Lucas said the KCMO City Council would soon hear a proposal from Councilmembers Eric Bunch and Andrea Bough to create a new city department dedicated to addressing housing issues.
He also announced the creation of a task force specifically for providing assistance for people struggling with homelessness.
"The houseless task force will work with providers to guarantee that everyone who needs space has it," he said.
City Manager Brian Platt said the city would also create hundreds of affordable housing units in the next few years and utilize its land bank to incentivize redevelopment of blighted properties.
"We hope this will provide housing for those most in need," Platt said.
Lucas said the city expected to receive millions in federal stimulus money that will fund housing programs in the city, enough to reach dozens of people currently without shelter.
"We're going to make sure everyone, including those outside City Hall and Westport -- any camp -- know where they can find services," Lucas said in reference to the clusters of tents that have formed in the last few weeks.
If you are in need of housing assistance or help with rent/utilities, click here to learn more about city programs available.
