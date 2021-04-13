Lab studies suggest Pfizer, Moderna vaccines can protect against coronavirus variant GENERIC
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is pausing any use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a precaution. 

Pfizer and Moderna doses will continue to be administered instead. 

This decision comes as the CDC and FDA review data about six reported cases in the U.S. of a rare and severe blood clot in individuals after they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The health department said they administered 24 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at an internal clinic that was held on Thursday, but no serious adverse reactions were reported. 

They will be using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations in light of the pause, which are the types that their public clinics have already been administering. 

They did say they have put in orders for the J&J vaccine, but have not received direct shipments. 

Residents interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment by visiting https://www.kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/health/coronavirus.

"When you book your appointment, you will know which vaccine you will be receiving," the health department said. "The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the first dose, and Moderna’s second dose is four weeks following the first."

Clinics are located at: 

  • Smith-Hale Middle School (old Hickman Mills H.S.)
    9010A Old Santa Fe Road
    KCMO, 64138
  • Former Gen-X store
    3100 Prospect Ave.
    KCMO, 64128
  • Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center
    3700 Blue Parkway
    KCMO, 64130

