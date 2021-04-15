KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department says that they are now accepting walk-ups at all of their COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
That means people can show up to get a shot without having an appointment set beforehand.
The health department notes that appoints are still recommended, just so people can avoid longer wait times, but are not required.
If you do need help setting up an appointment, you can call 311. You can schedule it yourself by visiting kcmo.gov/coronavirus.
The three clinics are located at:
- Smith-Hale Middle School (old Hickman Mills H.S.)
9010A Old Santa Fe Road
KCMO , 64138
- Former Gen-X store
3102 Prospect Ave.
KCMO, 64128
- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center
3700 Blue Parkway
KCMO, 64130
