KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders are firing back in a lawsuit with the police board over changes to the budget. Tuesday, the city filed its response in court to the lawsuit initiated by the Board of Police Commissioners in late May.
In short, the city says what the board is griping about is something the city has done for years, only then it wasn’t played up as defunding.
And, if the board continues pushing, an expert says it could backfire.
Mayor Quinton Lucas claims the impetus behind the changes that ignited the firestorm was an effort to get creative about ways to prevent violent crime, to collaborate with police on that, and hold them accountable by getting elected officials involved in a way they haven’t been before.
“Frankly, I would ask the board, ‘What are they afraid of?’” Lucas said on Tuesday. “What is to be afraid of working on ways that we can work on violence prevention?”
Kansas City has an unusual system where the city council doles out funding for police but a state appointed Board of Police Commissioners has the final say on how it’s spent.
According to the city’s response, the city appropriated $145 million to the police department in March of 2021. Then, in May, a supermajority of the council voted to cut that allocation down to the state-mandated minimum of 20% of the city's general revenue. The city then moved the approximately $42 million in excess to a new fund for crime prevention, the specifics of which would be negotiated in a contract with the board.
The board filed suit just days later. The argument in the suit was that when the city appropriated funds, it did so with allocations to specific categories. Then, when it removed funds, it removed them from specific categories. Part of the argument was based on when the city changed its appropriations, after the spending for the fiscal year had already begun.
In Tuesday’s filing, the city argued state law only dictates the 20% minimum. The rest, the response contends, can change at any time.
“This year is complicated by this additional appropriation, then the attempt to take the money back,” said Brendan Roediger, a professor at St. Louis University’s law school.
He was hard-pressed to say which argument about this year would win in court but said next year is more clear cut.
“The mayor is sending a very clear message to the board moving forward; if they want more than 20%, they’re going to have to play ball,” Roediger remarked.
The city’s filing went a step further than just what the law allows. It also noted that changing appropriations for the police department mid-year has been commonplace in the city for many years.
“This is not unusual. This is not new. This is just a situation where they are not happy with the result,” said Lucas. “Indeed, the very week the ordinances were voted on by the city council, the police chief was shopping a potential $9.2 million increase in the police budget, which the police board is now claiming is not permissible.”
Roediger says it’s telling that the city’s court filing compares instances when amounts have changed upwards and downwards. The city’s response specifically says that since fiscal year 2012 the city has adjusted prior appropriations every year, five times reducing the amount and 60 times increasing it.
“If you read carefully there's a little bit of a threat,” Roediger interpreted. “'Are you in certain that you want to create a situation where the budget that we initially agree on is what you're stuck with? Imagine a year where there's an emergency and you need more money. Are you really saying we're not allowed to give it to you?'”
KCTV5 asked the mayor to remark on whether there is any merit to the notion of a preview of or threat about next year.
“I don’t know what will happen next year,” Lucas replied.
