KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCMO's City Hall will be closed Tuesday so that a water line can be repaired and damage can be cleaned up.
The building is expected to open back up on Wednesday.
An email from the city states that an interior water line on the sixth floor broke late this afternoon, which caused water to leak down onto the lower floors.
City employees based out the 85-year-old building will work remotely. The city Plan Commission will still happen because it is a virtual meeting.
City business like applying for permits and paying fees can be handled at kcmo.gov.
All other city facilities will be open according to their regular schedules. The 311 Center will operate normally.
You can also use myKCMO app to report problems or request city services, simply search for it in the App Store or Google Play Store.
