KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The board for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools has voted 7-0 to accept the KSHSAA's proposal to move fall sports to spring.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association approved the alternative season in late August.
Earlier, the KCKPS Board voted earlier to allow students to begin conditioning in the coming weeks.
KCTV5 News is gathering more information about today's development. Watch KCTV5 News at 5 p.m.
