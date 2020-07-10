KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Just after 5:30 p.m., KCKPD officers located the body of a child not far from area of 34th and Steele in KCK.

Officer T.J. Tomasic with the KCKPD said they are "pretty sure" this is the body of missing 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen, whose disappearance led to an Amber Alert being issued earlier today.

The body was found near a walking trail in the area. Tomasic said the body was likely buried by the sound of things.

The police said they are going to slow down at this point because they want to make sure the scene is processed correctly.

“We kind of focus now to the criminal side of things and making sure that we can prosecute whoever did this to this little girl," Tomasic said. “We will make sure that the person responsible for this is charged.”

It will be up to the coroner to say what happened and what the official cause of death is, of course.

When asked if it was far to say that the story they were given in the morning was bogus, Tomasic said, “Yes, very.” He said, “We have had several stories throughout the day. None of them made very much sense.”

The Amber Alert was issued for Jansen on Friday morning after her father went to police headquarters at 8:30 a.m. and reported she'd gone missing from their home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road.

That Amber Alert has now been officially canceled.

Prior to the body being found, family members told KCTV5 News that they questioned why Jansen's father drove to police headquarters to report her missing. They also want to know why she was not reported missing from the home she lives in with her dad and his girlfriend off Ottawa Street, as they no longer live on Gibbs Road.

Family members said they had reported concerns before today. They were frustrated that they were not allowed to see her, they said.

"She’s just special. She is just a beautiful little girl. Sweet, vibrant. She is my sunshine," step-grandmother Elisabeth Jansen had told KCTV5 News.

The police department said on Facebook: "We are deeply saddened to announce that in the last 30 minutes our officers have discovered a body in the 3400 block of Steele that we believe to be that of missing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen. We thank everyone who shared our posts and reached out with tips and offers of assistance throughout the day. For that reason we wanted to share this information as swiftly as possible. This is not the outcome we wanted, in fact it is the worst outcome."

The FBI is assisting the KCKPD with investigation.