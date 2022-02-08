KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCKPD is asking for the public's help identifying those who stole from the Buckle store at the Legends in late December.
According to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. The Buckle store at the Legends Outlets is at
At that time, nine people -- described only as being young, Black and female -- arrived in a white Chevrolet Tahoe and an older gray Ford Escape with damage on the passenger side.
They then went into the store and grabbed about $2,000 worth of Rock Revival and Miss Me jeans.
As they were running toward the door, a store manager tried to stop them. However, that manager was pushed by one of the suspects and threated by two others who were wielding "sparking stun guns."
If you know anything about the incident or can help police identify those involved, you are asked to call the TIPs Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
