KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says a suspect has been charged and the victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.
The homicide happened in the 2200 block of Silver Court around 10:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
On Monday, the victim was identified as KCK resident Travis Eugene Bowman, 27.
The suspect, 34-year-old Darnell D. Walker of KCK, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with this fatal shooting. He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Detectives think the shooting stemmed from an argument and physical altercation that happened between the two regarding a missing Amazon package that had been delivered to Bowman's sister.
The police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tipsters can remain anonymous.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.