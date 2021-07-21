KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has released surveillance of a person they think can help them solve a homicide case from last spring.
On May 18, 2020, an unknown person fatally shot 17-year-old Jesús Abarca in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Ave.
Even after more than a year, there is still no suspect in custody.
"Detectives strongly believe that that someone knows something," a Facebook post from the department said today. "Somebody out there holds that one piece of information that could make a big difference."
The department's post included video and pictures, saying: "Detectives believe the person in this video may be that someone who can bring them closer to solving this case."
The video can be viewed on Facebook here.
If you think you know who the person is, you are asked to call Detective Wells at 913-573-6059 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
"Remember, anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in this case may qualify for up to a $25,000 reward - and even more importantly, they will feel good that they helped bring closure for Jesús' family," the KCKPD said.
