KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen in late June.
Officers say that 51-year-old Victoria E. Douglas was last seen June 27 in the 4000 block of North 107th Terrace.
Douglas is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.
Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Victoria E. Douglas to please call Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.
