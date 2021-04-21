KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is on the search for suspects who fired at least 40 to 50 shots at a shopping area near 77th Street and Parallel Parkway Tuesday morning.
According to Nancy Chartrand, a public information officer for the KCK Police Department, investigators are still determining a motive. However, it appears the shooting was not random.
Workers in the area watched as police tagged dozens of shell casings in the parking lot. Some of the bullets hit cars parked at a building across the street and also hit the roof of the building.
A witness, Tina, says she was helping a customer when they both heard the gunshots.
“We heard what sounded like someone banging on the window. Then, we realized it was gunshots. [We] got down on the ground. The customer and I both came behind the counter, then we called the police,” explained Tina.
According to Chartrand, it appears no one was hurt but officers were checking area hospitals to see if anyone showed up with injuries.
Tina was still shaken up Wednesday morning, but she says she’s grateful to be alive.
“Shells don’t have eyes, you know? They could have been shooting at the store, at me, or at the customer. I wasn't sure what was going to happen. All I kept wondering about was my three kids and hoping to God that I would live to see them again,” said Tina.
Investigators are looking into two cars possibly connected with the shooting and are trying to determine if this was a shootout with two-way gunfire.
If you have any information, call the KCK Police Department at 816-474-8477.
