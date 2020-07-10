KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, the authorities confirmed to KCTV5 News that they had located the body of a child not far from area of 34th and Steele in KCK.
Officer T.J. Tomasic with the KCKPD said they are "pretty sure" this is the body of a missing 3-year-old whose disappearance led to an Amber Alert being issued earlier today.
The police department said, "We are deeply saddened to announce that in the last 30 minutes our officers have discovered a body in the 3400 block of Steele that we believe to be that of missing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen. We thank everyone who shared our posts and reached out with tips and offers of assistance throughout the day. For that reason we wanted to share this information as swiftly as possible. This is not the outcome we wanted, in fact it is the worst outcome."
KCTV5 is gathering more details. Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a Kansas City, Kansas, 3-year-old who was reported missing Friday morning.
Officers say 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road Thursday evening.
Investigators said the child's father woke up at 6:30 a.m. and discovered that she was missing and that the back door to the home was open. He told police he had last seen her at 11 p.m.
Police said the family told investigators they searched the area around the home then contacted officers at police headquarters around 8:30 a.m.
According to the authorities, the child was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and purple or teal pajama bottoms.
Officers and fire crews were searching the area around the home Friday morning using search and rescue dogs as well as drones. The police also said the got consent to search the residence for evidence and did so.
Due to her age and the search of the area, investigators believe the child was taken from the home. However, they have no known suspect and no known suspect vehicle at this time.
The police were then made aware of a second address in the 4700 block of Ottawa St. The address is associated with the family and the child, but no other information is available. During an update to the press around 2 p.m., the police said they will be searching that house as well.
During that update, they said they are hoping the child is "well and safe."
According to police, the family is coopering with the investigation. Detectives are interviewing family members and trying to learn more details that can help them with their investigation.
This Amber Alert has been activated in Missouri as well, at the request of the KBI.
Anyone with any information on the location of Olivia Ann Jansen or anyone who sees her is asked to call the KCK Police Department's non-emergency line at 913-596-3000 (preferably), the TIPS Hotline, or 911.
