KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCKPD is warning people of the dangers of sideshows after one man was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night, which broke his neck.

According to the police, a large crowd gathered near 1st and Osage around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a late '90s Ford Mustang that appeared to be driven by a white male was doing donuts while surrounded by a group of 100 onlookers. 

The KCKPD posted a video on Facebook of the sideshow (click here to view).

"Just prior to the end of the clip," police say, "the car spins into the crowd, striking a 24-year-old man, breaking his leg and neck." 

"Folks this is serious," the KCKPD continues. "We realize the driver of this vehicle didn't head out Sunday night with the intent of seriously injuring someone; he was looking for fun. But, when your fun puts someone else in the hospital, it's time to do the right thing and take responsibility."

"With that said, we are asking the driver to come forward and contact us by calling 913-596-3000," they say. "There were lots of people there, someone knows your identity."

They continue: "And if you attended this event and have information, a photo or video footage that can assist KCKPD detectives in identifying the driver - do the right thing. Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. And please, don't attend another sideshow. The next person injured - and it will happen - could be you."

