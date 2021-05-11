KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for information after receiving two reports of people trying to "entice" young or teenage women.
The KCKPD said the reports came from residents in the Piper neighborhoods near Hutton and Parallel on Monday.
"Both cases involved two adult black males in their late teens or early twenties driving a red Chevy Cobalt," the KCKPD said.
You are asked to call the KCKPD at 913-596-6055 or Detective Littlefield at 913-596-6055 if you 1) have information regarding these incidents or 2) are aware of a similar incidents or 3) if you see people matching the provided description. All information will be kept confidential.
The police department is also asking that parents sit their teenagers down and have a discussion with them regarding the dangers of interacting with strangers and what to do if they find themselves in such a situation.
They provided the following tips as conversation starters:
- Trust your gut.
- It's always better to listen to their gut and be caution than to ignore it.
- You don't have to be polite.
- It is more important to get out of a threatening situation than it is to be police. If someone they don't know asked them to get in their car, they don't need to respond. They simply need to walk away.
- Be alert of surroundings.
- Teens can be especially guilty of being oblivious to their surroundings. Earbuds are a big problem - remind them to turn [down] the volume when they are out walking or exercising - especially if they are alone.
- Think before you post.
- Remind them to avoid posting sensitive person information online - date of birth with the year; their address; phone number, etc. They shouldn't share too much information either.
- It's OK to call 911.
- Tell them if they find themselves in a situation where they feel their are, or could be in danger, it's [OK] to call 911. In fact, that's what we want them to do! Let them know the dispatcher will remain on the phone with them until an officer arrives. We'd rather show up to be sure they are safe, than to be sorry later that they didn't call when they needed us.
