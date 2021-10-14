KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Museum is opening next week.
The museum is housed inside KCKPD headquarters and features a collection of more than 100 items, including badges, uniforms, weapons and historical documents.
There’s an exhibit featuring Boston Daniels -- the first Black police chief in KCK -- a uniform that belonged to the first female officer, and fingerprints of Arthur “Pretty Boy” Floyd that were taken four years before the Union Station massacre.
However, the museum also honors 20 fallen officers.
“My favorite part, is the dedication to the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty throughout the history of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department,” said Chief Karl Oakman. “Very nice exhibit, although it will get you teared up when you go through it.”
The Fallen Officer Memorial Exhibit includes sensitive items such as crime scene artifacts, personal items and audio recordings of a slain officer’s final radio transmission.
The department worked with the Wyandotte County Historical Museum in building the exhibits. Most will be changed out periodically, with the exception of the Fallen Officer Memorial Exhibit.
Chief Oakman said he hopes the museum will bring the community together.
“This is really an opportunity for us to really look at the history, learn about some things and how policing has changed,” said Oakman. “This is another opportunity for the community to come together, work on our differences and move forward together.”
The museum will be open to the public for tours the first Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment if one sends and email to museum@kckpd.org.
