KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCKPD has said that they are aware of a video on social media involving one of their officers, but they are not commenting at this time.
They did not specify the nature of the video, but said that they will not be making comments about what they call an incident because it is "being addressed as an administrative investigation."
The police department said anyone who wishes to report any type of police misconduct can call a hotline for that at 913-573-6373.
The KCKPD also said in their statement that they welcome complaints from all citizens and encourage anyone with an issue to call the hotline or the Internal Affairs Office at 913-573-6370 to report misconduct.
No other information is available at this time.
