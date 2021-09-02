KCKPD looks to ID aggravated robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.
Police say the incident happened at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at State Avenue Liquor, which is at 6439 State Ave.
The video can be viewed by clicking here.
They say the suspect walked from the north side of State Avenue on N. 64th Street and then ran back that direction after the robbery.
The suspect is described as a tall, slender Black man in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing black Adidas pants and a Tupac "Poetic Justice" t-shirt. He was also holding a black Adidas jacket over his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tipsters remain anonymous.
