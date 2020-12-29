KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. 

According to the KCKPD, the homicide happened on Dec. 20 in the 2600 block of N. 18th St. 

The individual was last seen driving a silver, newer model Dodge Caravan with black wheels. 

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.