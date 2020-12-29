KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.
According to the KCKPD, the homicide happened on Dec. 20 in the 2600 block of N. 18th St.
The individual was last seen driving a silver, newer model Dodge Caravan with black wheels.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
