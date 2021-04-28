The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for the primary suspect in yesterday's altercation outside Carl Bruce Middle School, which led to a parent getting hit by a car.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the primary suspect in the altercation outside Carl Bruce Middle School on Tuesday. 

The police believe Tyla Jack, 39, was driving the pictured vehicle when it struck and seriously injured the mother of another student. 

This incident happened around 3:15 p.m.

The middle school is located near 18th and Parallel Parkway. It was formerly "Northwest Middle School."

Tyla Jack was last seen leaving the area in a dark gray 2015 Buick Verano with Missouri license plates of "JF2R7J."

Previous coverage on this incident and further details regarding what happened can be found here

