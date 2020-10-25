KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are looking for a kidnapping suspect Sunday morning.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called just after 5 a.m. for a missing/runaway juvenile in the 2300 Block of West 39th Street.
Please see details regarding a kidnapping which occured in the 2300 Block of West 39th St. KC, KS. The victim has been located and is safe at this time. pic.twitter.com/JgVYsgs0Os— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) October 25, 2020
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party, a family member, who stated that a person of interest, Germaine Lewis, forced the juvenile into a car and fled the area.
The car is described as a Gold 1998 Toyota Camry bearing Kansas license plate 662-MYB.
The juvenile was located safe after a short investigation. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for medical assessment.
A crime scene was additionally located in the 6300 Block of Holiday Drive, Kansas City, Kansas.
The person of interest has not been located. He is described as being a 40-year-old black male.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.