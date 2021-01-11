KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in connection with the aggravated assault of an officer.
The KCKPD said they are looking for Terrell Moore and Emma Sue Sumptor, his girlfriend, in connection with an incident that happened on Oct. 29, 2020 along Kaw Drive.
Moore is 16 years old. He weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
Sumptor is around 19 years old. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet, 1 inch tall.
If you know where they are at, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or visit kccrimestoppers.com.
