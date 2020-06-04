KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police department is investigating a homicide this evening.
They said it happened at 7:47 p.m. in the 3400 block of Barnett Ave.
When police arrived, they found a male shooting victim who had died.
The authorities are asking anyone with tips to 913-474-TIPS.
No other information is available at this time.
