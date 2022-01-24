KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the state line on Sunday night.
According to the KCKPD, the fatal shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the area of James Street near the state line. Police went to the area after receiving a call about someone inside a vehicle who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they did find a man who had died and was the victim of apparent gunfire.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected. While the shooting happened near the state line, State Line Road does not continue this far north.
