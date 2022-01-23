KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An overnight shooting in KCK has left one person dead and police looking for a suspect.
Police were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of S. 47th Terrace after someone reported a person laying in a driveway. At the scene, police found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds.
No other details were released. The incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
