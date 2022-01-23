GENERIC Shooting Text

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An overnight shooting in KCK has left one person dead and police looking for a suspect.

Police were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of S. 47th Terrace after someone reported a person laying in a driveway. At the scene, police found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. 

No other details were released. The incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. 

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.