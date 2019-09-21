KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.
The police said the shooting happened at about 3:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. 51st St.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The victim was shot while they were out in front of the residence there.
A person of interested has been detained, police said.
The shooting is still being investigated and anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.
No other information is available at this time.
