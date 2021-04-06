KCKPD investigating life-threatening shooting at 11th, Gilmore

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.
According to the police, the shooting happened in the area of S. 11th Street and Gilmore Avenue.
It occurred before 5 p.m.
Stay with KCTV5 News; we are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from police.
