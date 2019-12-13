KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday afternoon.
It happened in the 200 block of S. 11th Street.
The police department tweeted about the crime just before 5:30 p.m. and said officers were at the scene.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News is working to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.