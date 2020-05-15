KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
According to the police, it happened at about 12:49 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. 29th Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was dead inside a residence.
The initial investigation determined that the shooting happened following a domestic altercation.
The authorities are still investigating. No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.
