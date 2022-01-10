KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of the year.
According to the KCKPD, officers went to the 2600 block of S. 37th St. just before 2:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a residence. He was the victim of apparent gunfire.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.