KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide tonight.
It happened in the 4400 block of Adams St., which police say is considered part of the Rosedale area of KCK.
Police were called to the area just before 6 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
When they arrived at the scene, they found one victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The victim, who police say lived in the area, was 15 years old.
No information is available yet regarding what led up to the shooting, which happened out in the street as opposed to inside a residence.
The police said they are investigating this as a confirmed homicide, not an accidental shooting.
No suspects have been taken into custody in connection with this case.
