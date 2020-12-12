KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to the area of 11th and Orville for a shooting around 5:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. Police said he was in his late 20s.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is handling the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
