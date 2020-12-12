Generic police lights
(KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning. 

Police said they were called to the area of 11th and Orville for a shooting around 5:30 a.m. 

When police arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. Police said he was in his late 20s.

The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is handling the homicide investigation. 

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

No further information is available at this time. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.