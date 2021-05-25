KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a possible shooting.
The incident happened in the area of S. 29th Street and Strong Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
One person died and another was injured.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates; we are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from police.
