KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early on Christmas.
According to the KCKPD, officers went to the 1100 block of Hilltop Road just before 6:30 a.m. on a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one man in his 30s who had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The KCKPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
