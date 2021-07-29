KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning.
According to the police, the fatal shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. inside a residence the 1100 block of Freeman Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 40s who had been shot. Ultimately, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information that could help police solve this homicide is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
