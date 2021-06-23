KCKPD investigating after KDOT employee locates human remains

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after human remains were found on Tuesday afternoon.
At about 1 p.m. that day, officers went to 400 S. Bayard just north of Kansas Avenue and west of 18th Street Expressway. The area is north of Procter & Gamble's shipping and receiving building.
Police went there after someone called and said a Kansas Department of Transportation employee had found what were possibly human remains.
Their initial investigation indicates that the male individual had likely been dead for several month, or possibly longer.
The KCKPD says their Major Case Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time, police say.
