KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday evening.
According to the police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North 51st Street and Georgia Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple casings, as well as damaged homes and vehicles.
Two victims were found shot. They were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
