KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified a woman who died in a crash on Friday.
According to the KCKPD , the crash happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of Kaw Drive and Swartz Road.
The person driving one vehicle was declared dead at the scene. The person driving a second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, the person who died in this crash was identified as 34-year-old Sara Jane Sprague of Edwardsville.
This fatal crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at kccrimestoppers.com
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.