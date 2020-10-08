Police generic
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man who was injured in a shooting on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas has died from his injuries. 

The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Stine Ave. 

When police arrived at the scene they found 25-year-old Jonathon Perez, a KCK resident, outside. 

He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on Monday. 

The KCKPD identified him on Thursday afternoon and they are still investigating this homicide. 

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

