KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified a man who died after being stabbed on Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Troup for a possible shooting victim about 10:33 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed lying in the grass.
The victim, 45-year-old T. Thompson Stephenson, was taken to the hospital and ultimately died of his injuries.
The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody following a pursuit, which involved the assistance of Kansas Highway Patrol.
That suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Chatman, has been charged with intentional second-degree murder and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.
He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Both the suspect and victim were residents of KCK.
