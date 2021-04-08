KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has identified a teen who died in a crash on Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened in the 6700 block of Parallel Parkway around 11:20 p.m.
Boyd Knight, a 16-year-old passenger, died as a result of the crash. He was a KCK resident.
Officers learned of the crash soon after it happened. EMS declared Knight dead at the scene.
The driver of both vehicles and one additional passenger, who was in the same car as Knight, were taken to local hospitals in serious condition. Currently, all three of them are still in the hospital but are expected to recover. They range in age from 13 to 19 years old.
The KCKPD's initial investigation indicated that the vehicle that hit the car Boyd was in may have been speeding.
KCKPD Public Information Office Nancy Chartrand said the following in a press release:
"On overage, speed is a contributing factor in one third of all traffic fatalities. Not all speeding is about intentional risk-taking - sometimes it's simply due to inattentiveness or inexperience.
Right now, we are heading into prom and graduation season - a time of the year when teens may be more focused on friends and celebrating than driving. Sadly, it is also a time when we see a rise in fatal accidents involving teens.
That is why we are pleading with parents to have a real, sit-down conversation with their teens about the consequences of speeding and distracted driving.
We are also asking parents to look at how they may be contributing to the problem by texting as they drive, speeding themselves or purchasing teens vehicles known for acceleration and speed. Teens simply do not have the self-control to not test the limits of fast cars. It's really a bad combination."
This fatal crash is still being investigated by the KCKPD's Traffic Unit. Anyone with information that can assist in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
