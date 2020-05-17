KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a creek.
According to the police, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday someone called and said they thought they saw a body in a creek.
Police went to the 800 block of S. 72nd and located the body of a "white male, age unknown" there in the creek bed.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-TIPS.
