KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is still asking for the public's help in locating a man who has not been seen since last Sunday.
The police say 32-year-old Justin Scott Siwek was last seen at 11 a.m. on June 20 at the Days Inn at 7721 Elizabeth Ave. in KCK.
He has a chest tattoo that says "Blessed."
He was last seen wearing a red tank top and khaki shorts.
He is described as a white man who has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
If you know where he is or where he may be, you are asked to call Detective Minich at 913-573-6036 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips given to the TIPS Hotline are anonymous.
Today, the KCKPD tweeted and said they "have received very few tips" and renewed their call for the public to share information that could help them locate this man.
